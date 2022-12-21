CHRISTUS Spohn Health System CEO Dr. Osbert Blow set to retire

Blow joined the organization in 2006 and served in various leadership roles before taking charge.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After nearly two decades of serving the Coastal Bend community, CHRISTUS Spohn Health System CEO Dr. Osbert Blow is set to retire Dec. 30.

Blow performed multiple roles after joining the group in 2006, according to a CHRISTUS release, and became its CEO in 2019.

“Coming to Corpus Christi continues to be among the best decisions of my life,” Blow said. “I have been enriched professionally, personally and, most importantly, spiritually. I am grateful for the many hats CHRISTUS has allowed me to wear as a servant leader of the Spohn ministry and very proud of all that we have accomplished.”

According to the release, once Blow retires, CHRISTUS Health Senior Vice President Dom Dominguez will assume the duties of CHRISTUS Spohn chief executive officer.

