CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Community leaders were invited to Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline to bless and commission the new president of Christus Spohn Health System.

The event to commission Dr. Osbert Blow was held in the chapel of the new tower at Shoreline Hospital.

Blow has served in a variety of critical roles for the community since joining Christus Spohn's leadership team in 2006.

"Overwhelmed is the word I would use to describe today before me," Blow said. "Emotionally. Spiritually. I saw a combination of all my life's teachings, studies, aspirations to be here in Corpus Christi."

As president, Dr. Blow will be responsible for leading a comprehensive health care system that includes six hospital campuses, a Level II trauma center, six family health centers, a nationally recognized cancer center, and other programs.