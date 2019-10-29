CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Oct. 29 is known as World Stroke Day in the United States, and the Christus Spohn Health System decided to take some time out of the day to educate people about strokes.

According to Christus Spohn, they treat nearly 1,000 people every year for strokes. Spohn's stroke team taught the public Tuesday about the warning signs of a stroke since it's such a prominent problem in the Coastal Bend area.

"Unfortunately, about 75- to 80-percent of individuals who arrive in the hospital arrive too late for certain treatments because they think it's going to go away. They wait a while," said Amanda Webb, Regional Director of Neurovascular Services.

Health experts want to remind residents that if they feel like they are experiencing a stroke or see someone who may be exhibiting symptoms call 911.

