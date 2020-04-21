CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn Health System officials say they are working to reschedule their patients for medical and surgical procedures they were forced to postpone due to COVID-19.

Christus Spohn officials said, consistent with the provisions in an executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on April 17, they are now preparing their facilities to resume elective procedures and surgeries on Wednesday.

According to a news release Tuesday, "Christus Spohn facilities have secured the personal protective equipment and excess capacity necessary to safely care for the full spectrum of medical conditions and patient needs." They are now working to reschedule postponed procedures and are even expanding their surgery scheduling to include evening and weekend availability.

The following precautions remain in place for all those who enter Christus Spohn facilities:

Limiting visitors (one visitor per patient, per stay)

Screening all visitors, physicians, associates, and vendors who enter the facility

Isolating COVID-19 patients to dedicated care units

Comprehensive cleaning and sterilization;

Universal masking for everyone on our campuses

Using telemedicine technology to actively communicate with our COVID-19 patients, so their caregivers and support staff limit the number of times they enter their rooms.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: