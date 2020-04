CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn Health System has revised their policies regarding masks due to the latest guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

From now on, all associates and physicians must wear a medical facemasks at all times in their offices and clinical settings.

All hospital visitors will be required to wear masks as well.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

