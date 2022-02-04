Christus Spohn Hospital System will be holding hiring events for qualified medical professionals

They're seeking registered nurses, LVNs, CNAs, and many other medical professionals for their hospitals in Beeville, Alice, and Kleberg County.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Christus Spohn Hospital System is looking for qualified applicants to fill positions at some of their campuses.

If you would like more information, you may attend their hiring events at the following locations:

Monday, April 4, in Beeville from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6, in Alice from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday, April 8, Kleberg campus in Kingsville from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

