Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Christus Spohn Hospital honored organizations during a banquet Thursday night that have helped their hospital throughout the years.

Organizers hold a banquet for all their associates who make their mission possible.

For the past 15 years, the banquet recognizes groups that have been with them for 45 years.

"We're just going to bring them up on stage to recognize them and just tell them to thank you for the great work that they do every day in our community," Justin Doss said.

According to organizers, they are now working on their master facility plan which is a $335 million project.

Organizers said they're working with their foundation to raise $50-million. The goal is to open in the spring and invite the community to come to see.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII