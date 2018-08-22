Kleberg County (KIII News) — A hospital in Kingsville now has a new radiology room for their patients.

On Tuesday Christus Spohn Hospital Kleberg received a new radiology and fluoroscopy room which will provide advanced x-ray processing and medical imaging for their patients.

Christus Spohn was provided with the rooms thanks to the South Texas Charity Weekend that benefits healthcare and education in the Coastal Bend.

According to president Thomas McKinney, the room will help with quicker processing and uploading images, which will provide more efficient diagnosis and treatment for patients.

