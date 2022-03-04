CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital will be hosting three local recruitment events

All events will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at their Beeville, Alice, and Kingsville locations.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a big week for those looking to work in the medical field. CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital is hosting three recruitment events for a variety of open positions.

The events, as well as available positions by location, are as follows:

Monday , April 4, in the main lobby at the Beeville location from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Positions available: Labor and Delivery (4), ICU Registered Nurses (4), Medical/Surgical Department (2), Patient Care Techs (2), MRI/CT, Lab, and Respiratory Techs

Representatives for the hospital are looking for those who understand what's at stake, "Here, we deal with human lives and each and every different decision that we make is so important in the life of that person that we look for those individuals that are willing to share their talent, and their time, and all their skills. And of course, you have to have that big heart," said Margot Rios.

Positions range from registered nurses and technicians, to working in emergency rooms. Some shifts can be as long as 12 hours, but those schedules mean shorter work weeks and full-time benefits.

Rios also emphasized the importance of each member in healthcare, "The associates are our greatest gift and asset to each facility. The bricks and mortar are there, and are built by individuals, but what's inside the buildings, is what makes it such a special facility."

Hospital officials say it's important to fill these roles to provide for underserved communities like Alice. That location alone serves six to seven counties.

"The decision you make at these recruitment events is a decision that impacts your career, and the beginning of that career. So, as you search for an opportunity, think about who you're going to meet, where the location is, and what they can offer for you," advised Rios.

If you are interested in applying, or just looking for more information, you're encouraged to attend the hiring events at the dates and times listed above.

