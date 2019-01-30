CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital is giving people a unique way to get a tour of their new building, which is still under construction on the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

The best part is, you don't even have to put on a hardhat.

The hospital is offering virtual tours of their new Patient Care Tower, part of the more than $300 million investment that Spohn Health Systems is making in Corpus Christi. All you have to do is put on their special virtual reality goggles to "walk through" the new tower and see all the new features.

"It's going to have 55 new emergency department beds," said Steven Alford, regional public relations specialist for Christus Health. "We've got 200 more patient beds, so really huge. They're saying it's going to be the biggest, most modern medical facility south of San Antonio."

If you can't make it to the hospital for a tour, you can take one right from your computer at home. Just visit www.christusspohn.org.

The new Patient Care Tower is expected to open in April of this year.