Christus Spohn reports first case of monkeypox in our region

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with Christus Spohn confirmed that they did have a patient with monkeypox. This would be the first known reported case for our region.

3NEWS reached out to hospital officials for more information, but as of right now we have just received confirmation that the patient was treated and released.

Some symptoms to look out for if you feel you or someone you know might have monekypox.

The virus can cause a range of symptoms like fever, muscle aches and exhaustion. But the telltale sign is a rash that can look like pimples and blisters.