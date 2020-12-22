Christus Spohn reports they have given 1,700 COVID-19 vaccinations so far

This week, many rural hospitals will be getting a shipment of the Moderna vaccine, according to Dr. Osbert Blow, President of Christus Spohn Health Systems.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The top executive at Christus Spohn Health Systems delivered an update Monday on their progress in distributing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are very excited and people are really abuzz about it, eager to get the vaccine, and the process that has been put in place by our occupational health and wellness nurses and our pharmacists and nursing team has been outstanding," said Dr. Osbert Blow, President of Christus Spohn Health Systems.

Dr. Blow said since the Shoreline branch of the hospital system received their doses last Tuesday, they have administered more than 1,700 vaccinations of the Pfizer product.

However, Dr. Blow said the requirement that the product be kept at a super low temperature means that storage of the vaccine is a problem in many rural communities. He said this week, many of those rural hospitals, including Spohn hospitals, will be getting a shipment of the Moderna vaccine, which doesn't require those extreme storage conditions.

"The first installment of that is arriving in our South Campus," Dr. Blow said. "Our rural facilities will be receiving their installments as well, which will make our vaccination process more widespread. So we're looking forward to that."

Dr. Blow said that while there is plenty of excitement about the new vaccines, that it is just as important now to wear a mask in public and comply with all the safety protocols we've come to know very well.

