CHRISTUS Spohn set to give first Coastal Bend COVID-19 vaccines today

The first shipment of the vaccine is expected at Spohn Shoreline this morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tuesday, CHRISTUS Spohn- Shoreline will administer the first COVID-19 vaccine to a healthcare worker in The Coastal Bend.

Hospital officials said they will receive the shipment of vaccines this morning, and the first dose will be given this afternoon.

“We understand how critical it is for our front line health care workers to receive the vaccine as they continue their commitment to care for patients in our communities,” said Dr. Osbert Blow, President and Chief Medical Officer, CHRISTUS Spohn Health System. “Our COVID-19 task force has worked hard to prepare for this important milestone and we are excited that we are the first in the Coastal Bend – and one of the first in all of South Texas – to receive and administer the vaccine.”

We will keep you updated throughout the day as the vaccine arrives and is set to be administered.

