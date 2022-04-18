Christus Spohn-Shoreline celebrates first day with zero COVID-19 patients

Residents are encouraged to continue doing their best to keep themselves and others safe.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn-Shoreline celebrated their first day with zero COVID-19 cases this Monday.

The system said its a major milestone in the hard work their teams have been doing over the last two years in keeping our communities safe.

They add that while they are currently not treating any COVID-19 patients that it's important to remember that the virus is still present. Residents are encouraged to continue doing their best to keep themselves and others safe.

