Christus Spohn-Shoreline celebrates first day with zero COVID-19 patients

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn-Shoreline celebrated their first day with zero COVID-19 cases this Monday.
The system said its a major milestone in the hard work their teams have been doing over the last two years in keeping our communities safe.
They add that while they are currently not treating any COVID-19 patients that it's important to remember that the virus is still present. Residents are encouraged to continue doing their best to keep themselves and others safe.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Nueces County chief medical examiner arrested
- Texas Uber driver arrested after teen says he was kidnapped during ride
- Texas Attorney General's Office to preside over Joseph Tejeda trial, man accused of murdering Breanna Wood in 2016
- Rare sea slugs called blue dragons wash up near Bob Hall Pier
- Here's how you can watch 'Mean Girls' with one of the cast members at TAMUK
- Texas governor to bus migrants from border to Washington
- Rubber bales from WWII era wash up on Padre Island beaches
- Runoffs: Here are some things to keep in mind for upcoming elections in May
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.