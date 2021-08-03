CHRISTUS Spohn- Shoreline hosts hiring event, offers experienced RNs up to $20,000 sign-on bonus

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CHRISTUS Spohn-Shoreline is hosting an open house hiring event Tuesday as a shortage of nurses is affecting hospital capacity in Corpus Christi.
The hospital has open positions for registered nurses, graduate nurses and certified nursing assistants. Experienced registered nurses may qualify for a $20,000 sign-on bonus, the hospital said.
The event will be Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Shoreline North Tower at 600 Elizabeth St. Feel free to attend in your scrubs.
