CHRISTUS Spohn- Shoreline hosts hiring event, offers experienced RNs up to $20,000 sign-on bonus

The hospital has open positions for registered nurses, graduate nurses and certified nursing assistants.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CHRISTUS Spohn-Shoreline is hosting an open house hiring event Tuesday as a shortage of nurses is affecting hospital capacity in Corpus Christi. 

The hospital has open positions for registered nurses, graduate nurses and certified nursing assistants. Experienced registered nurses may qualify for a $20,000 sign-on bonus, the hospital said. 

The event will be Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Shoreline North Tower at 600 Elizabeth St. Feel free to attend in your scrubs.

You can register for the event by clicking here.

