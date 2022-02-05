Christus Spohn-Shoreline looking to fill several positions

The event mostly geared toward registered nurses. Those who've just recently graduated or are about to and nurse externs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Christus Spohn-Shoreline is looking to fill several open positions, even offering sign on bonuses of up to $20,000 at Tuesday's hiring event.

Candidates will have the opportunity to tour the hospital and speak directly with recruiters. The event is mostly geared toward registered nurses, those who've just recently graduated or are about to, and nurse externs.

Residents who are interested are encouraged to RSVP to the event and bring copies of their resume.

