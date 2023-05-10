CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline unveils new hybrid operating room

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline's newest $5 million hybrid operating room is already in use.
It's helping treat complex stroke victims and patients with cerebrovascular disease. A ribbon cutting ceremony and blessing was held Thursday afternoon in the hospital's level one stroke center.
CHRISTUS Spohn Neuroscience Institute Regional Director Dr. Morgan Campbell said the hybrid suite has advanced radiologic technology, and can be converted into a typical surgery operating room.
"This room could immediate be converted into a typical surgery o-r room," he said. "So the patient can stay in the same place and we could use sophisticated imaging studies and pictures, along with traditional surgery to fix the problem."
Campbell said the operating room will be the most sophisticated medical technology in the South Texas region.
