CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII TV) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Christus Spohn Healthcare is raising money with a unique fundraiser.

Three years ago, the Oncology Unit started the 'Smash Out Cancer' fundraiser. They were able to secure a beat-up car from a local wrecker service.

From there, the employees gathered resources for anyone to smash any part of the car with a hammer in exchange for a monetary donation.

Over the years, the event has proved to be a success. They've raised hundreds of dollars to go towards research.

Organizer Heather Bourdon with the Oncology Unit said it's a way for anyone who's survived or been affected by Breast Cancer or, just wants to raise money.

