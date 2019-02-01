Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Corpus Christi's first baby of 2019 has arrived!

Athena Michelle Saldana arrived at CHRISTUS Spohn South at 3:49 a.m. The baby girl weighed exactly at seven pounds and is 20 inches long.

She was born to Selena and Justin Saldana.

According to Selena, She originally was supposed to give birth on December 29th, but Athena was not ready to come out.

"I didn't expect it at all, but we were very surprised when the hospital had given us a big gift bag for her and told us she was the first baby born on New Year's," Selena said.

The Saldana's family were excited to meet Athena and even predicted that she would be a baby new year.

Selena named her daughter Athena because the name is uncommon and unique.

