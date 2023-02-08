CHRISTUS Spohn South unveils new emergency department

Growth on the southside was one of the reasons for the expansion.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a year-and-a-half, CHRISTUS Spohn South unveiled it's new emergency department to the public Wednesday.

Spohn South will now be able to treat more patients with double the ICU capacity, and will also welcome new innovative technology. The new department was developed with its patients in mind.

"To have this ed expansion, to have this additional space where we can provide treatment, not only provide medications and procedures, but also to respect everybody's privacy each individual patients dignity. That's a game changer for us here," said CHRISTUS Spohn South Medical Director Sean Hutzler.

