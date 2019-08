CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The school year starts Monday, August 19 in Alice, but the staff at Christus Spohn were giving back to the community in the form of school supplies.

Representatives from Christus Spohn showed up Tuesday to the Boys and Girls Club of Alice to hand out sorts of back to school stuff.

Over 100 children were given items, including pens and pencils, scissors, glue, and hand sanitizer.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: