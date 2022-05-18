CHRISTUS Spohn training residents in trauma response

The number one cause of preventable death after injury is bleeding. That's why CHRISTUS Spohn is working to teach residents how to 'Stop the Bleed.'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CHRISTUS Spohn System is partnering with the Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council to teach residents trauma response.

This effort is part of the national campaign 'Stop the Bleed.'

“It was an initiative set forth by the White House back in 2015 to encourage and empower bystanders to be able to recognize mass hemorrhage and be able to help control it and possibly save a life,” said Registered Nurse Nichole Garcia.

CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline as well as other CHRISTUS Spohn locations across the Coastal Bend will be holding their trainings on National Stop the Bleed Day-- Thursday, May 19.

During the training course residents will learn the basic skills necessary to control bleeding from accidents and injuries.

“Somebody that attends a ‘Stop the Bleed’ class will learn how to recognize bleeding,” said CHRISTUS Spohn Vice President of Trauma Services Jennifer Carr.

Carr adds that applying pressure is the first thing to do when there’s bleeding- no matter how much bleeding- to see if it will stop the bleeding.

If it’s a large wound, Carr says once you apply pressure you can then pack the wound.

“Packing, you want to do it with something as clean as possible such as a gauze, but, if need be, you can pack with anything that’s available even a shirt,” said Carr.

There are no more spots available for Shoreline, but residents in Alice and Beeville can still sign up for the training at the hospitals there.

ALICE: 8 - 9 a.m., 1 - 2 p.m. and 3 - 4 p.m.

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice.

Third Floor Conference Room. To sign up for a class contact

Patricia D. Sanders 361.661.8515.

CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Beeville Hospital Conference Room. To sign up for a class contact

Sherry Bruce 361.354.2080

CHRISTUS Spohn Shoreline provides this training year-round. If you’re interested, email Nichole Garcia at Nichole.garcia@christushealth.org.