Chronic wasting disease detected in deer at Brooks County breeding facility

The state plans on holding meetings with the landowner in Brooks County to discuss the case and explain what the plan will be to keep the disease from spreading.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A case of chronic wasting disease has been discovered after one white tailed deer doe tested positive back on July 13 at a captive breeding facility 10 miles west of Falfurrias.

There's no cure for the fatal disease that has been found in white tailed deer, mule deer, elk and red deer in different areas of our state.

The Centers for Disease Control said it could take a year for an infected animal to develop any symptoms. Those include drastic weight loss, stumbling, listlessness and other neurological problems.

The Brooks County breeding facility is the ninth of of its kind in the state to report the disease since March 1., according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which is investigating the latest case of the disease.

"So, the next steps for the department and the landowner is one we will be visiting with them to conduct an epidemiological investigation to determine the extent of the disease, what the next steps are for that facility how we move forward and determine what we do with those deer," said Texas Parks and Wildlife Big Game Program Director Alan Cain.

The park said that there were about 1,000 deer in that facility, and a number of animals who came into contact with the one infected doe did not test positive for the disease.

