CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — On Sunday night, Parkway Presbyterian Church hosted a benefit concert for Hurricane Harvey victims. Church choirs from all over the Coastal Bend gathered to sing about resilience, faith and healing.

"Catastrophe can break people, or shatter communities or it can bend people and enlarge their capacity," said Reverend Laurie Kraus.

Reverend Kraus is the Director of Presbyterian Disaster Relief, a group which helps people who have been affected by natural or domestic disasters.

For the past months, Parkway has been the headquarters for Kraus and her team. From the campus, they directed volunteers to different recovery sites affected by Harvey.

"Harvey has bent and not broken but rather expanded and broadened the reach of these people, the reach of these communities, the ability to feel deeply the ability, to respond deeply and the ability to love deeply," Kraus added.

Pastor of Parkway Presbyterian Allen Mosiman said the turnout for the concert was unexpected.

"One of the most exciting things is there are folks here that I didn't know were gonna show up!" he exclaimed.

People from as far as Kerrville gathered to both sing and hear the songs. Various church choirs and solo artists took turns singing; Pastor Mosiman was one of them.

"I had goose bumps, I mean it was just so exciting to be in a big group and see everybody coming together," he added.

At the end of the night, attendees gathered for a celebratory potluck and remembered the hard work they've given to a community on the mend.

"To watch people coming together because of catastrophe and being better because of something that hurt them is an incredible show of faith and an incredible gift," Rev. Kraus said.

