Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Hurricane Harvey volunteer group received new tools and truck Thursday after their items were stolen from thieves in March.

Thieves stole from Reach Global church group that was rebuilding homes after Hurricane Harvey hit the Coastal Bend.

Reach Global is based at Bayshore Bible Church on Rodd Field Rodd suffered the loss of thousands of dollars worth of tools that had been donated to the church so they could perform their three to five years rebuilding project for Harvey.

Security was added to the storage sheds behind Bayshore after donations began arriving within a couple of days to Reach Global.

Volunteers from around the country use the church as a dormitory while working on homes around the Coastal Bend.

The thieves made off with the tools while the volunteers were sleeping in the middle of the night.

"Within two days the UPS truck and FedEx truck and trucks from all over and finances started to come in a donation. And every morning was like Christmas," said Jackie Passer, Reach Global supervisor.

According to Passer, they added the shipping containers to hold the tools because they were more secure than the sheds that thieves broke into.

Since Harvey hit, Reach Global has hosted 1300 volunteers from around the country and have repaired and rebuilt at least 20 homes.

"We had people that gave $ 25. We had people that gave a drywall knife. And then we had pallet loads. And we had significant donations from churches and individuals, 2, 3 thousand dollars at a shot. And it was awesome to see communities come together, churches come together, and the people of God come together to have this all replaced," Passer said.

Reach Global is currently hosting about 25 volunteers from two churches in western Massachusetts who have been working on two homes in Aransas Pass.

