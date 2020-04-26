CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some other area angels received quite the surprise today.

Outside six local hospitals, countless members of Church Unlimited held a prayer parade around each of the medical facilities in town.

Parade-goers drove around the parking lot with signs, noisemakers, balloons, and decorated vehicles while honking their horns to let medical staff know they are appreciated.

They also prayed for the health and safety of all medical workers.

"They're really risking their own health, to be there for others, so we just wanted to pray for them and encourage one another. Because they have a whole complete community of people supporting them," said Pastor Bill Cornelius of Church Unlimited.



Pastor Bill Cornelius says his congregation was looking for a way to say thank you to nurses, doctors, and medical staff, not only in the Coastal Bend area but the ones around the world as well.









