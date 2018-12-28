Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The Corpus Christi Fire Department responded Friday afternoon to a fire that broke out near the intersection of Agnes and Eleanor.

According to firefighters, two men were smoking a cigarette while clearing out their storage unit and a cigarette butt sparked a fire. No injuries were reported, and the flames were put out within minutes.

CCFD officials want to remind everyone that it doesn't take much for a fire to spread.

"It only takes a little bit to start that fire. Fireworks, cigarettes. Put out cigarettes. Just that small little ember starts all the big fires," Capt. John Gravell said.

The storage units sustained little damage from the fire. The CCFD encourages people to make sure cigarette butts are out before disposing of them.

