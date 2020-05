CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For lots of folks here in South Texas, Cinco de Mayo is an important holiday. As you may know, it marks the Mexican army's victory over French occupation forces in 1862.

There is usually a celebration connected with it, but these days even celebrations look a little bit different.

Our Mariah Gallegos was live at Brewster's Street Icehouse where all the fun was happening.

