The American Heart Association joined forces with the Texas Vein and Vascular TVV Medispa as the Association's official Circle of Red sponsor.

"It focuses on educating women about symptoms and the signs of heart disease. Because it can be very different in men. So it was our honor to sponsor the circle of red this year," co-owner Michelle Baufer said.

The Circle of Red is a society made up of women across the country to take on the fight against heart disease.

Cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women, causing 1 in 3 deaths each year.

