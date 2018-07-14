Corpus Christi (KIII NEWS) — Volunteers were out in Rockport Saturday morning rebuilding a damaged home.

CITGO Corpus Christi Refinery has teamed up with Habitat for Humanity Aransas to help rebuild homes wrecked by Hurricane Harvey.

TeamCITGO volunteers began their debris removal and the rebuild in Rockport starting early this year.

The organization has rebuilt approximately 24 homes.

The rebuilding initiative is part of the CITGO mission to, "improve the quality of life of people, especially those who feel the severe backlash of poverty."

