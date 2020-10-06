CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News continues to partner with CITGO for our Distinguished Scholars Program. 40 students heading to college were awarded the scholarship and we’ve been featuring a winner each week.

This week we sat down with Estevan Gonzalez, a winner from the Service and Leadership Category. He explained what this scholarship means to him and his family.

The scholarship helps pay for many years of college Gonzalez plans to attend at the University of Texas San Antonio.

