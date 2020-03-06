INGLESIDE, Texas — For this week's Citgo Distinguished Scholar, 3News spoke with a winner from the spirit category. Kharlla Arcega from Ingleside High School will be going to school in Austin and already knows what she wants to study.

"I'm going to be going to UT in Austin," Arcega said. "I will be going to the nursing program eventually and I want to be a nurse anesthetist. I'll be an RN and then move up to my MSN and be a nurse anesthetist."

Arcega said she is gracious for the scholarship money to help with the many years of school she has ahead of her. She credits her teachers for helping her get to this point.

"[I] have a lot of graciousness towards my teachers, because they were always there to help me and they're probably the best people I've ever met," Arcega said.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: