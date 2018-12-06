One promising high school senior at Incarnate Word Academy received a little help Tuesday to pay for college courtesy of CITGO refinery.

David Pierce was awarded a $16,000 scholarship for his time at Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

The money will pay for one full year at the university including paying for his room and board and books.

According to Pierce, he TAMUK because his father went there.

"My dad went to it before and its given me a lot of cool items and stuff," David Pierce said.

Pierce plans to major in mechanical engineering at the university.

Tuesday's scholarship is part of CITGO's initiative to give back to students interested in the S.T.E.M field.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII