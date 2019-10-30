CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Citgo employees met Wednesday with emergency planners to talk about what they would do in the event of an emergency situation like a major fire or explosion.

"They need to make sure that they understand how to react in case something happens," said Larry Elizondo of Citgo. "In case there is an incident of any kind. Whether small or large."

A table-top drill was held involving Citgo employees and agencies like the U.S. Coast Guard and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. They called it a worst-case drill and said it gave everyone a learn how to work together and figure out the next step in an actual emergency.

