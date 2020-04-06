ARANSAS PASS, Texas — More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- A head on crash involving a Mexico charter bus has sent two people to the hospital and left several others injured
- Scammer on Craigslist tries to trick a local couple into paying him for a house he didn't own
- George West police arrest 47-year-old Ehab Sadeek yesterday afternoon after he was caught with a minor in Live Oak County
- Two CCPD officers are on paid administrative leave after confronting a suspected burglar Tuesday morning at a home in the 5900 block of Ayers