Friends and family gathered at the Corpus Christi Police Headquarters Wednesday night to witness a unique celebration of 20 students graduating from the 47th Citizen's Police Academy.

The idea of the academy is to allow ordinary citizens to experience some of the same training and on the job scenarios that the officers go through on a daily basis.

Organizers said the program helps to build a partnership between citizens and the police.

"We did a Hollywood vs. the real CSI," president Marta Sprout said. "And we had crime scene investigators do an exciting program where people got hands-on experience on trying to lift fingerprints; you find out it's not quite so easy."

Among the final things students have to do to graduate was to take part in role play exercises, make decisions as a police officer would, and take a four-hour ride with an officer.

