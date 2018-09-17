CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — A Citizenship Initiative was announced Monday in the Coastal Bend in honor of Constitution Day.

The Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers and South Texas Human Rights Center have partnered to host a a citizenship clinic from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 15.

Officials said there are more than 8,000 legal and permanent residents in Corpus Christi, but they are not citizens. They said it is scary for those people to apply for citizenship because the immigration debate.

"It's a lot of intimidation and a lot of fear because of the ICE raids going on across the country and here in Texas, and I think that's unfortunate," AFT President Nancy Vera said. "People are afraid to say I'm a legal permanent resident."

The clinic will provide resources to acquire citizenship and will be held at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

