The City of Corpus Christi activated the Emergency Operation Center Wednesday morning while they continue to monitor low-lying areas including the Calle Las Colonias subdivision and the Oso Creek Bridge.

Coastal Bend residents experienced heavy rain Tuesday night, and more is to be expected to come Thursday.

Officials advise if you need to drive to please use caution.

First responders were busy Tuesday night as torrential rains flooded many city streets. Floodwaters took a toll on motorists, stalling many vehicles on roadways.

According to the City, firefighters and police engaged in numerous water rescues overnight.

The City has high water vehicles deployed for emergency calls as localized flooding continues.

Solid Waste collection crews will begin late Wednesday, but all services will run.

The City announced that Zavala and Broadmoor Senior Centers would be closed due to street flooding as the sites are not accessible.

Meals will be offered at adjacent sites. Also, meals to homebound residents will be limited due to residential street flooding.

The EOC will remain activated as the City continues to monitor and respond as needed.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII