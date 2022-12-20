City, Animal Care Services work to provide resources ahead of artic freeze

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services are currently accepting blanket donations to keep pets warm, and the city will also be opening warming centers on Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the impending cold front begins to make its way toward the Coastal Bend, city leaders are doing their part to ensure residents have all the resources they need.

"The major concern is getting the word out to people and making sure they get into shelter and seek that safety," said Jennifer Buxton with the city's Neighborhood Services Department.

Buxton's department will also be passing out warm materials such as blanket coats and gloves. The Salvation Army will also be making room for a possible influx.

"Going to open up to an additional 100 people. They are going to be open Thursday evening up until Monday. City staff will be doing outreach Thursday and Friday," Buxton said.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services will also be monitoring cold weather conditions, and making sure no pets are left out in the elements.

"Whenever the actual or effective temperature is below 32, animals are not allowed to be outside," said ACS Director Joel Skidmoore.

Skidmoore said that he is asking people to take animals into consideration with their cold weather preparations. He adds that officers will be doing nightly patrols to make sure no pets are left outside in the cold.

"As the calls come in, officers will be responding to them," Skidmoore said. "Hopefully, we can have a conversation and educate the person first, but we will be seizing animals."

Skidmoore wants to remind residents that they can face fines if found in violation of the law. ACS is also accepting blanket donations at this time.

