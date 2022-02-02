City animal services on standby to help pets left in cold

Officers are on standby to "take appropriate action for pets found in difficult circumstances where their well-being is in jeopardy.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As another arctic front is expected to move into the Coastal Bend early Thursday, Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is preparing to help pets that have been left in the cold.

Officers are on standby to "take appropriate action for pets found in difficult circumstances where their well-being is in jeopardy.

During regular business hours, residents can call the Customer Call Center at 361-826-CITY (2489) to place a call for service for an officer to respond to a pet in need or, after hours, call the police department’s non-emergency number at 361-886-2600

"If you have a dog outside, the new ordinance, the new law that was just passed for Corpus is if it's thirty two degrees or it feels like thirty two degrees, you must bring your animal inside," Joel Skidmore with ACS said. "There's no longer, 'I have a doghouse, it can stay outside.' You take your dog inside, that's the requirement."

If anyone is found in violation of the city ordinance, they will be given a warning. Failure to do so can result in tickets and fines and animal control plans to confiscate any stray animals left out in the cold.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.