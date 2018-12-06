The City of Corpus Christi is on standby and ready to initiate their drought contingency plan if combined lake levels continue to drop.

As of Tuesday, the combined levels of Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon are at 40-percent, so Corpus Christi residents could see water restrictions go into effect as early as Wednesday.

In fact, Corpus Christi's interim city manager said during Tuesday's City Council meeting that the City, in all likelihood, will enter Stage 1 water restrictions on Wednesday.

"First of those is lawn watering limited to once per week before 10 in the morning and after 6 in the evening," Interim City Manager Keith Selman said. "Watering by hand is allowed at any time using a shut off nozzle."

Stage 1 is the first of four stages in the City's drought contingency plan. It would require residents to limit watering with an automated irrigation system to once per week. Customers would be made aware of their designated watering days.

Stage 2 would take place when combined lake levels drop below 30-percent capacity.

The Coastal Bend is anticipating rain this weekend associated with the tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico. However, the lake levels would have to reach 50-percent for the restrictions to be lifted.

