City appoints new interim health director

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new City-run Health District has a new interim director.

Steve Viera, who is the current assistant city manager in charge of human relations, is assuming the duties of health director.

Effective Tuesday, March 1, the City of Corpus Christi will take full management authority of the existing Health District.

Viera was appointed Assistant City Manager in the City Manager's Office on August 13, 2019, according to the city's website. Viera has over 19 years of human resources experience and has held various positions within the City of Corpus Christi HR department.

Viera has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) and a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), both from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, according to the city's website.

Negotiations began back in October of 2021 when Corpus Christi's City Council voted unanimously to form their own health department. Nueces County Commissioners expressed concern about the plan, and since then have been in negotiations with the City to develop the alternate business proposal.

