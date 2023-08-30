City of Arlington closes public splash pads, pools pending test results for brain-eating amoeba at California Lane Park Splash Pad

There have been no known infections so far, the city said. A 3-year-old died of a brain-eating amoeba linked to an Arlington city splash pad in 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Texas — The City of Arlington has indefinitely closed all its public splash pads and pools after a water sample detected the possible presence of the deadly Naegleria fowleri amoeba.

This sample was collected from the California Lane Park splash pad as part of a voluntary federal study. The city collected water samples from that splash pad once in July and once in August and sent them to an EPA laboratory for testing.

The amoeba is also known as the "brain-eating amoeba." City officials were notified on Aug. 29 that the sample was presumed positive for the presence of the amoeba based off laboratory observations. Officials said the EPA is conducting a Polymerase Chain Reaction test to confirm the preliminary observations.

But the lab that conducts that test is in Gainesville, Florida, dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia. City staff told WFAA the EPA said it hopes to have the results back by Thursday or Friday, but the storm could cause a delay.

“The City of Arlington is committed to the highest standards of safety and transparency and will keep the community updated regarding the pending test results,” Parks and Recreation Director James Orloski said in a statement. “Our industry-leading protocols and the advanced technology we have in place give us confidence in the chemical monitoring and treatment at our aquatics facilities.”

The city said it hasn't been notified of any hospitalizations or illnesses linked to its aquatic facilities at this time.

Anyone who has been to California Lane recently, Mayor Jim Ross said should "look at the city’s website, look for those things on your children for any signs of exposure. If there’s any question reach out to our parks and rec, reach out to TCEQ."

In 2021, a 3-year-old, Bakari Williams, died from exposure to the Naegleria fowleri amoeba after he became ill upon visiting Arlington's Don Misenhimer splash pad.

Following his death, the city developed the "Bakari Williams Protocols" to settle a lawsuit with the child's family. The attorney who represented the Williams called the new rules a gold-standard for splash pad management on Thursday.

"What was so important to mom and dad in our case was bringing about positive change so this never happens again in the community," Stephen Stewart said. "It was about protecting the community to make sure nobody else has to endure what they endured."

The city spent nearly $650,000 improving its water playgrounds after the child died. It upgraded its secondary sanitation process, adding a special UV sanitizer system to splash pads.

The city also installed a system that detects chemical imbalances and shuts off the water if the splash pad becomes safe.

Additionally, it required staff to manually test the water at least three times daily, triple the state's minimum safety requirement. The city erected signs with QR codes, which link to the latest test results.

Testing data shows the California Lane Park water's chlorine concentration was at least double the minimum safety standard throughout August, often exceeding triple or quadruple the preferred value.

"Based on the science, we know that something like this organism shouldn't be able to exist in those levels of chlorination," Roloski told WFAA. "We don't really know how to reconcile those things."

Most municipalities do not have the equipment necessary to test for the presence of the brain-eating amoeba. Instead, they rely on chemical readouts to determine whether the water is safe.

The EPA only tested the water there because Arlington is voluntarily participating in a study on splash pad safety. Only a few cities in the south are participating in the program, Roloski said.

He said he believes the EPA selected Arlington because of the Bakari Williams tragedy.

"The city of Arlington is truly a leader in this space with the protocols we've put into place and the investment we've made in technology," Roloski said. "The system is working the way that it's intended to."

To learn more about Arlington's pool and splash pad chemical logs, the city's protocol and operating procedures, click here.

Arlington splash pads have been closed since Aug. 29, its outdoor pools have been closed since Aug. 29 and the East indoor pool was closed Aug. 30. They will remain closed until further notice.

A number of other metroplex cities have adjusted splash pad operations in the last five years. Reach more below:

Grand Prairie:

"The City of Grand Prairie Parks, Arts & Recreation Department follows all State of Texas and Dallas County requirements for water quality and also follows the Model Aquatic Health Code (MAHC) as recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). With strict adherence to these requirements by staff, the City of Grand Prairie is confident in the water quality and safety of its aquatic facilities and therefore has not currently identified a need to participate in any outside studies or testing. The City of Grand Prairie Parks, Arts & Recreation Department routinely evaluates its protocols to ensure a safe environment at the City’s aquatic facilities and goes above and beyond the minimum requirements set forth by the State of Texas and Dallas County. These proactive practices include:

· Maintaining chlorine levels between 1-5ppm with a preferred goal of 2-4ppm

· Maintaining pH levels between 7.2-7.8 with a preferred goal of 7.4-7.6

· 30 minutes prior to opening, staff conducts a chemical test by hand.

· Hourly chemical testing by hand during operations

· An automated recirculation/disinfection system runs 24 hours a day.

· U.V. disinfection system runs 24 hours a day at multiple facilities, including the splash park (Splash Factory)

· An automated chemical controller, which was installed at the Splash Factory in 2021, runs 24 hours a day, is monitored daily, and recalibrated as needed.

· Increased frequency of spot-checking the chemical balance at facilities by a senior-level staff member."

Grapevine:

"Currently, we do all testing in-house and record. We have multiple staff monitoring our checks and it is overseen by the Tarrant County Health Department. In addition, two of our four splash pads are pass through systems which means the water is not recycled. We have always followed the health and safety code from the Texas Department of Health Services and have secondary sanitation at our facilities that use recycled water with testing recorded by staff and monitored by the health inspector."

Fort Worth:

"Since its opening, Sycamore Sprayground, Fort Worth Park & Recreation’s only splashpad, has been outfitted with an array of advanced features. These include high-rate sand filters, a chemical controller, a chlorination system, and an additional UV system to enhance disinfection and safety measures. Notably, the sprayground possesses an automatic shutdown mechanism triggered by any water quality irregularities. This feature ensures the sprayground shutdown immediately in the presence of any problems with water quality and remain offline until the issues are resolved. With the use of these systems, the potential for water contamination is markedly minimized. In 2022, the management team transitioned from manual paper-based chemical testing records to an electronic tracking system. Presently, staff is engaged in field testing a comprehensive software suite designed for aquatic facilities. The anticipated full-scale implementation of this software is scheduled for the 2024 aquatic season."

Flower Mound:

"The Town performs regular testing and maintenance at our splash pad and always strives to exceed all state requirements. We know how important it is to the safety of our residents to regularly inspect, perform maintenance, and document that maintenance at our splash pad. Last summer, we made a small change related to our daily log sheets, which were updated to make sure we were accurately capturing all of the inspection and maintenance work performed by staff. Town staff has and continues to do a great job of maintaining and inspecting our splashpad and pools, and at this time, we don’t plan to make any further changes to our process."

Frisco:

A spokesperson said Frisco is not participating in any EPA study on splash pad safety. The city has not made any recent changes to splash pad operations.

Mansfield:

"Our splash pads use a dual sanitization system above and beyond what is required, are inspected regularly by the health department and water readings are taken continuously by the automated system and at least three times a day manually by crews. We review all maintenance and safety protocols annually to ensure we are up to date on industry and technological standards to provide the best possible service for our residents at all times, but have not made any major changes since opening our first splash pad in 2017. For more information about our process feel free to watch our short educational video."

Plano: