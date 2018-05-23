According to City Councilman Everett Roy, unreported purchases led to a City audit Wednesday of their tennis center operations.

An audit showed inadequate reporting of about 10-percent of revenue by the contractor who runs the center. Officials determined an improper use of software most likely led to the discrepancy.

City Parks & Recreation Director Jay Ellington said the tennis center costs about $250,000 a year to run. The contractor brings in around $40,000, and 10-percent of that figure is where auditors found the problem.

While trying to make the operation more efficient, Ellington said it's one of the services the City offers to the public.

"Many of our recreation activities won't break even," Ellington said. "They're part of the greater good and quality of life for our community."

According to Ellington, there were no missing funds and no criminal activity was found in the tennis operations during the audit. The City Parks & Recreation Department has already fixed the problems with their day-to-day reporting process.

