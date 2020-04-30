CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Something new from city hall in Corpus Christi, the city's solid waste department is launching a new program to help homeowners to get rid of construction debris and other kinds of assorted junk around the house.

They're offering something called, a "Super Bag," this is a six-month pilot program. The J.C. Elliott Collection Center will be selling these giant bags that can be filled with garage cleanups, landscaping waste or most other kinds of junk.

The cost is $135 for the bag.

Once the Super Bag is filled call 361-826-2489 to schedule a trash pickup. A truck will collect the Super Bag within three business days.

For more information, click here.

