City breaks ground on CCPD training facility

CCPD Chief Mike Markle told 3NEWS the new facility will give future officers the training space they desperately need.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City leaders came together to celebrate the ground breaking ceremony of a new police training academy.

The space is supposed to give police the ability to better train with new simulators and other tools for the Corpus Christi Police Department.

"Right now we're pretty packed," he said. "We stagger academies because we don't have room to run two academies at the same time. We have an antiquated facility with no restrooms in it. So its a good move forward."