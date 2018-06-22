A $20 million dollar budget deficit for the city of Corpus Christi has been whittled down to $3 million dollars after a city budget workshop hosted Thursday. One step in reducing the budget shortfall is using the Texas Ambulance Supplemental Payment program to pay $1.5 million dollars for police and fire benefits. Another is moving some extra money from the city's debt service to maintenance and operations.

Mayor Joe Mccomb says balancing the budget has to be a team effort. "Everybody ought to have a little piece of the action as opposed to just being eliminated or excused from taking the cut."

Some of the departments that weren't included in cuts were police and fire. Mccomb says city funded recreational centers are also safe.

"There was a big rumor flying around that we were going to close down a bunch of senior citizen centers and we are going to close down the libraries. No action has been taken what so ever."

The mayor wants to assure residents the city is not interested in raising taxes outside of a 2 cent increase that was already approved by voters for road improvements. Another budget workshop is planned for next Thursday, June 28th.

Council members hope to have a final budget proposal by late July.



© 2018 KIII