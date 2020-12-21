City of Corpus Christi releases holiday schedule for services

Garbage & Recycling Collection will be the Saturday after the holiday, if your scheduled collection day is Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday is Christmas! After that, we will bring in a new year and hope it's better than the last.

Several city offices including libraries, Animal Care Services and Municipal Court will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25 and Friday, Jan 1, 2021.

Here’s a complete list of city office closings and schedules:

Solid Waste Services

Garbage & Recycling Collection will be the Saturday after the holiday, if your scheduled collection day is Friday.

Collection will be Saturday, December 26, and Saturday, January 2, 2021 instead of Friday, December 25, and Friday, January 1, 2021.

instead of Friday, December 25, and Friday, January 1, 2021. Garbage and recycling will be collected as normal for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s.

Brush & Bulky items :

No collection Friday, December 25 or Friday, January 1, 2021.

Landfill :

The J.C. Elliott Collection Center will be CLOSED Friday, December 25, and Friday, January 1, 2021.

Animal Care Services

Closed Friday, Dec. 25 and Friday, Jan. 1, 2021

Normal adoptions hours by appointment 8am-12pm and 1pm - 4:30pm on all other days.

Libraries:

All Public Libraries will CLOSE at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 and Thursday, Dec. 31, and resume regular hours on Monday, Dec. 28 and Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Parks and Recreation

Lozano Golf Center and Oso Golf Course:

OPEN Christmas Eve

CLOSED Christmas Day

OPEN New Year’s Day

H-E-B Tennis Center & Al Kruse Tennis Center:

OPEN Dec. 24, 9am - 2pm, Dec. 31, 9am – 5pm

CLOSED Christmas Day & New Year’s Day

Collier Pool and Corpus Christi Natatorium:

CLOSED December 24, 25 and New Year’s Day

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

Walking trails and playground open daily, dawn to dusk.

Learning Center: Closed

After Hour Kid Power (formerly Latchkey):

CLOSED Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Corpus Christi Gym and Ben Garza Gym:

CLOSED December 24, 25 and New Year’s Day

Recreation Centers:

CLOSED Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Senior Centers

CLOSED Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

Zavala Senior Center:

CLOSED December 21 – January 3

Curbside Meal Distribution Service at all 8 Senior Centers: