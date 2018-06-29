Despite recent heavy rains in the area, Corpus Christi's drought-related water restrictions from before the storm remain unchanged.

It turns out very little rain fell in our watershed -- particularly the area that feeds the Choke Canyon reservoir.

Still, the City of Corpus Christi is still working on ways to get and maintain a steady water supply, including desalination.

"Today, the City of Corpus Christi recognizes that what got us here today isn't going to take us into the future, so we on the Council took action to finalize the details on a contract with an engineering firm to look at building desalinization in South Texas," Councilwoman Debbie Lindsey-Opel.

Lindsey-Opel referred to a vote taken in May to begin to decide where a desalinization plant would be located. City Water Resource Manager Steve Ramos said the work includes lining up whatever permits will be required from the state.

"We'll make a determination as the best possible area so that we can protect our environment," Ramos said. "We can get the best quality of water out and we can produce the quantities and reliability for our customers."

It will take approximately two years for the research work to be done on a desalination plant for our area, but the City is working on other ways to get and maintain an adequate water supply.

"The City of Corpus Christi recently came out with what's called a request for information going out to folks who may have groundwater," Lindsey-Opel said. "Groundwater's excellent because it's under the ground, it doesn't evaporate, you can guage it kind of like you do an oil deposit."

Lindsey-Opel said the City is looking into purchasing such groundwater to augment the water supply.

The City is already reselling effluent water -- that's filtered wastewater that is being used by businesses like golf courses to irrigate their greens -- and some industry has expressed an interest as well.

The other idea is underground water injection.

"Aquifer recovery. It's basically putting a bubble inside an aquifer so you inject your source water and you can take that water out later," Ramos said.

Officials said they will continue working on everything available for a 30-year water plan.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII