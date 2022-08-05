City contractor abandons job in Rockport leaving multiple projects unfinished

The remaining active sites include the drainage projects at S.Ann/Hackberry, Market @ Church, Sabinal/Orleans/Magnolia and Concho St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On May 20, 2022, Burnside Services, Inc. (BSI) closed their business permanently, leaving multiple projects in Rockport unfinished.

The remaining active sites include the drainage projects at S.Ann/Hackberry, Market @ Church, Sabinal/Orleans/Magnolia and Concho St.

BSI Vice President Tommy Burnside cites the reason for abandoning their commitment as being "impacted with increasing financial challenges largely due to increases in material/diesel costs, the lack of inflation adjustment clauses in the construction industry, and past deficient management within the company."

The city of Rockport is working with project engineers and a performance bond company to quickly identify alternate contractors who may be able to step in and complete the work.

